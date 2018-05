Derry City were 7-3 winners over Shelbourne last night in the EA Sports Cup to book their place in the semi-finals.

Ronan Curtis scored a hat-trick, while Ronan Hale, Aaron McEneff, Nicky Low and Nathan Boyle all scored one each.

Derry boss Kenny Shiels feels that his side were always in control of the game…

Derry now face a tough few games, where they welcome SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Champions Cork City to the Brandywell on Friday night and then also host Dundalk on Monday night.