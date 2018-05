The Church of Ireland is considering installing CCTV cameras outsisde St Lugadius Church in Lifford as a result of what’s been described as growing incidents of anti social behaviour around the church grounds.

During a serious incident in 2012, the church was broken into and an attempt was made to set it alight.

The Dean of Raphoe, Very Reverend Arthur Barrett, says the priority is to ensure that there isn’t an escalation of the problem.

He was speaking on the Nine ’til Noon Show………..