Donegal County Council is being urged to find money for a comprehensive upgrade of the road from Templedouglas to Drumcavney Junction.

The issue was raised for a second month in a row by Cllr Adrian Glackin, after he was told last month that money could be diverted from another project. That wasn’t accepted by the members.

Today, Cllr Glackin called for more resources to be invested in the area’s roads network.

He says the reality is a badly damaged road is not getting the attention it needs: