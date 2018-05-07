Teenager appears in court following drill attack

A 17 year old Strabane youth has appeared at a special court in Omagh, charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a woman in an attack with a power drill.

The attack happened outside a nightclub at Railway Street, Strabane, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A police officer told the court police were treating the attack as a hate crime, because of the woman’s sexuality.

The police witness said the drill had not penetrated the woman’s skull, though there was some form of hole in her skull. He was unaware of the drill bit was in the drill when it was used.

The victims remains in a critical but stable condition.

The youth was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon and theft of the drill. He was remanded in custody to Strabane Youth Court on May 8th.