State-funded ‘drink link’ bus to tackle rural isolation across 50 communities

A new state funded ‘drink link’ bus will service 50 rural communities across Ireland.

The scheme is to be announced in full this week but is expected to serve 19 counties including Donegal.

The bus will transport rural residents to and from their local pubs between June and December in a bid to tackle rural isolation.

The Sunday Independent reports that the service will be state subsidised and will operate as an extension to the Local Link service.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon first proposed the service to the Minister for Transport last Autumn.

He feels that it will connect communities: