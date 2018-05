Finn Harps moved into second in the First Division standings on Monday night thanks to their 1-0 win over Galway United at Finn Park.

Jessie Devers scored late in injury time to give Harps the victory, their fourth on the trot.

It’s also back to back wins at home.

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, Harps Manager Ollie Horgan was pleased to take the win with a depleted squad…