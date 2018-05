Naomh Conaill and Fanad Gaels were crowned winners at today’s Donegal Comórtas Peile Finals in Downings.

In the senior decider, Naomh Conaill defeated Naomh Columba while Fanad beat the hosts Downings 0-13 to 0-7 in the junior final.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Tom Spoke with Dermot Molloy after the final whistle…