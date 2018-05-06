Kelly and Barrett take victory at The Rally of the Lakes

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett claimed victory in emphatic fashion at the International Rally of the Lakes in Killarney today.

Having been trailing by 15.3 seconds overnight, Kelly and Barrett were able to finish 28.6 seconds ahead of overnight leaders Robert Barrable and Damien Connolly to claim victory.

Manus spoke with Martin Walsh about his win, and his preparation for the Donegal Rally in June…

In the National Category, Robert and Tara Duggan claimed victory ahead of Gary Kiernan and Keith Moriarty.

