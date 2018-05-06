Donegal All-County League Results 5/6 May 2018

All County League Division 1
Cloughaneely 0-12 V 0-08 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
St Eunan’s 1-12 V 0-11 St Michael’s
Milford 2-12 V 1-11 Dungloe
All County League Division 2
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 0-02 V 4-12 Termon
Ardara 0-13 V 2-09 Sean Mac Cumhaill ,
Bundoran 1-11 V 2-08 Glenfin
All County League Division 3
Buncrana 4-05 V 5-14 Moville
Killybegs 0-13 V 0-11 Red Hughs
Na Rossa 0-07 V 0-12 Convoy
Burt 0-11 V 0-10 Naomh Bríd
All County League Division 4
Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-09 V 0-08 Carndonagh
Letterkenny Gaels 3-10 V 2-11 Urris
Pettigo 2-11 V 0-05 Naomh Colmcille