Kildrum Tigers are a point ahead of Castleifn Celtic at the top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division following their 5-1 win today at Cappry Rovers.

Frank Craig reports…

Next week sees Kildrum host Castlefin in a title decider.

Brian McCormick Sports Premier

Cappry Rovers 1 vs 5 Kildrum Tigers

Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 1 vs 1 Donegal Town FC

Rathmullan Celtic 0 v 0 Milford United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Letterbarrow Celtic FC 1 vs 1 Whitestrand United FC