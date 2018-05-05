Update: Police question teenager following serious assault in Strabane



A teenager is being questioned by detectives after a woman was attacked in Strabane early this morning.

The 38 year old victim was assaulted with a cordless drill in the Railway Street area at around 2am.

She was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

Police have detained a 17 year old male who remains in custody for questioning.

PSNI are exploring the possibility of a homophobic motive for the attack and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a male carrying a drill in the area around the time of the assault or who may have captured footage on a dash cam ot mobile phone, to come forward.

Diversions remain in place around the scene.