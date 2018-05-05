Neil Martin honoured to be appointed Chair of High Performance for Athletics Ireland

Neil Martin was appointed the Chair of the High Performance on the Athletics Ireland Board at their Congress last weekend.

Bernie O’Callaghan of Killybegs will join Neil on the Athletics Ireland Board as the representative for the Ulster Council.

The High Performance Committee will see the addition of Letterkenny AC’s Teresa McDaid and Eamonn Harvey of Tír Chonaill AC, while Finn Valley AC’s Dermot McGranaghan will serve on the juvenile and coaching committees.

Neil said to Oisin Kelly on Highland Saturday Sport that he was honoured with the appointment…