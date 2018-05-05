Manus Kelly second overall after Day 1 in Killarney

Manus Kelly is second overall at the International Rally of the Lakes in Killarney after the eight stages of Day One, as himself and Donal Barrett continue their preparation to win a third Donegal International Rally title in a row.

Kelly and Barrett are 15.3 seconds behind Robert Barrable and Damien Connolly, who lead the international category.

John Bonner is best of the Donegal drivers in the National Category. He is 3 minutes 5 seconds off first placed Robert Duggan, and is sitting 35.1 seconds ahead of fellow Donegal man John O’Donnell.

International Category:

National Category: