John Higgins booked his place in yet another World Snooker Championship Final when he defeated Kyren Wilson 17-13.

Higgins is looking to add a fifth World Title to his resumé and will face off against either Mark Williams or Barry Hawkins.

Donegal Professional Middleweight Boxing Champion Jason Quigley is friends with Higgins, and was at the crucible today where he caught up with Shane Hannon…