Donegal will take on Tyrone in the Buncrana Cup Final tomorrow evening at 6.30pm in Buncrana.

Tyrone are looking to defend their title, while Donegal are looking to claim back the Cup they last five years ago.

Ryan Ferry joined Tom Comack to look ahead to tomorrow’s final, and they also take a look at the big three games in Division One of the Donegal All-County Football League this weekend…