Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta will take place in Downings on the first weekend of June, but this weekend sees the local Comórtas, with sides looking to book their place in the All-Ireland competition.

There will be 10 games played this weekend in Downings over the next three days, with Men’s and Ladies matches being contested.

Downings Comórtas Peile PRO Paddy McBride had all the information when he spoke to Tom Comack…