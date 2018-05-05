Funding secured for cross border mental health recovery project



The Co-operation and Working Together health services partnership has secured funding from the EU’s INTERREG VA programme to support a large-scale cross border mental health recovery project within Northern Ireland and the border regions.

The 4 year cross-border Innovation Recovery project will deliver mental health education to help support people in understanding and managing their mental health.

The innovation recovery project has a budget of 7.6m euro funded through the European Union’s INTERREG VA programme, managed by the special EU programme body and match funded by the Northern Ireland Executive, the Irish Government and the scottish government.

As part of the project a cross border hub will be established in the Derry/Donegal area and applications will be sought from community and voluntary organisations to establish and manage a local multi agency group within the area.

Successful applicants will work closely with the recovery college team to guide the delivery of the local implementation of the project and ensure it is responsive to the mental health needs of local people. An information event will take place on Thursday 17th of may at 2.30pm in the Holywell Trust, Bishop’s Street, Derry.