Four men and one woman sentenced following major drugs and money laundering investigation



Four men and one woman from Omagh and Armagh have received suspended sentences following a major drugs supply and money laundering investigation.

The proactive investigation into an organised criminal gang operating in the Armagh and Derry areas by PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit in 2016 resulted in approximately £585,000 in cash being seized.

The four men received suspended sentences ranging from nine months to 2 and a half years while the woman was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

On 13th July 2016 33-year-old Eugene Thomas, the driver of a Volkswagen Golf, was seen passing a package to 40 year old Joseph Despard of Salters Grange Road, Armagh, the driver of a Ford Transit.

£10,000 was found in the van while a follow-up search at Mr Despard’s home resulted in the seizure of counterfeit currency.

Upon searching Mr Thomas’ home, Callan Crescent, Armagh, over £93,000 and over €72,000 in cash and three-high end watches worth around £75,000 were seized.

Mary Thomas, aged 57, who lived with her son Eugene was also arrested for possession of criminal property.

In August, police stopped a lorry, driven by 33-year-old Darren Donnelly and found three bags of money containing over £214,000 and almost €225,000.

A search was carried out at the home of 33-year-old Conor Toal of Oakbridge, with police seizing £4,690 in cash and four high-value watches worth about £20,000.