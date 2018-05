Coleraine have won the Irish Senior Cup today by defeating Cliftonville by three goals to one.

Darren McCauley opened the scoring in the second-half with a fantastic strike to the top corner of Cliftonville’s net. The Belfast side were level 4 minutes later through Rory Donnelly, but Aaron Burns netted The Bannsiders’ second with 12 minutes to go before Eoin Bradley made sure of the win deep into injury time.

The win marks Coleraine’s sixth Irish Senior Cup and their first one in 15 years.