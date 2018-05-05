Bray looked like they wanted it more – Gavin Peers

Derry City were handed their first defeat in 10 games by Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds last night when they lost by 2 goals to one.

Ronan Coughlan put the hosts ahead after an hour of play, but Nicky Low brought Derry back on level terms just three minutes later. Coughlan scored his second and the match winner on 73 minutes to end Derry’s 9 game unbeaten run.

Derry now look ahead to a cup clash with Shelbourne on Monday, before welcoming Cork City to the Brandywell next Friday night.

After the match, Derry’s Gavin Peers gave his thoughts to Kevin McLaughlin…