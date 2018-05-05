Boyce records best global finish at World Team Championships in China

Brendan Boyce finished 17th in the 50km walk at the World Team Championships in China on Saturday morning in a time of 3.53.32 – which is his best global finish to date.

Boyce was 9th of the European athletes home, and is now qualified for the World Championships in Doha next year.

The next big event for the Finn Valley AC athlete will be the European Championships in Berlin, which take place in August of this year.

Patsy McGonagle joined Oisin Kelly on Saturday Sport to discuss the Milford man’s return to 50k…