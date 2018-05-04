Town excluded from CFRAMS funding “bitterly disappointed”

A Stranorlar Cllr says that the decision not to grant CFRAMS flood funding to towns in the Finn Valley has left them “bitterly disappointed”.

Cllr Gary Doherty was speaking following yesterday’s announcement by An Taoiseach that the first tranche of €257m in funding will see 50 new flood relief schemes proceeding to detailed design and construction phase.

Of these schemes, four will be in Donegal, with Lifford receiving the biggest allocation of €5.9 million.

However, Cllr Doherty says that other communities in the Finn Valley have been left in limbo after being excluded and they want to know why: