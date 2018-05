It’s thought that almost 4 and a half thousand young people in Donegal are not registered to vote.

Based on the most recent population data from the CSO, up to 151,000 young people across the country risk missing out on their right to vote on May 25th.

The closing date for voting registration is next week, May 8th, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Jack Murray is encouraging everyone who is registered to do so: