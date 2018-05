The official opening of the new Tadhg Culbert Car Park in Letterkenny is taking place this afternoon at 12 noon.

Mr Culbert, An Post worker, died in the Donegal Hospice just over five years ago.

He came to Letterkenny in the 1970s and was later elected to the former Town Council in 1985, going on to become Letterkenny Mayor in 2010.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says it will be a bittersweet day: