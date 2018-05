Further works are due to commence in the coming weeks at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park.

Works will include the installation of a multi-play unit in the play area of the park and it has also been confirmed that all equipment at the new Letterkenny Outdoor Gym, will be operational in the next two weeks.

Local Councillor Dessie Shiels says the constant development of facilities at Letterkenny Town Park means there is something for everyone: