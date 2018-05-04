McBrine and Thompson included in Ireland 14 for Test Match

Andy McBrine and Stuart Thompson have been named in the Ireland squad for the first historic Ireland Test Match.

The Donemana and Eglinton players are included in the 14 man side for the game against Pakistan next weekend 11th – 15th May at Malahide.

Fellow North West players, William Porterfield, Niall O’Brien and Boyd Rankin are also named.

The final eleven will be named on the morning of the Test Match.

The 14-man squad is:

• William Porterfield (capt)

• Andrew Balbirnie

• Ed Joyce

• Tyrone Kane

• Andy McBrine

• Tim Murtagh

• Kevin O’Brien

• Niall O’Brien

• Boyd Rankin

• Nathan Smith

• Paul Stirling

• James Shannon

• Stuart Thompson

• Gary Wilson