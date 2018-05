Finn Harps defeated Drogheda at home for the first time since 1998 on Friday evening by two goals to one.

Sean Brennan had the put the visitors ahead, but goals from Keith Cowan and Ciaran O’Connor in the second-half gave Ollie Horgan’s men all three points.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Horgan after the win…

Diarmaid also spoke with Harps midfielder Tommy McBride…