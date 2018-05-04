Donegal to get over €1M to improve homes of vulnerable

Donegal is to receive just over €1 million in funding for Housing Adaptations for Older People and People with a Disability living in private houses.

It’s part of a national allocation of €66.25 million announced by the Housing Minister Damian English today.

The investment will facilitate changes needed to make homes suitable for a person with a physical, sensory/intellectual disability or mental health difficulty, to enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer and also to facilitate early return from hospital.

The Housing Adaptation Grant helps people to make changes and adaptations to their home, for example, making it wheelchair-accessible, extending it to create more space, adding a ground-floor bathroom or toilet or adding a stair-lift.