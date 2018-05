Brexit is having a clear effect on the local rental market in Donegal.

That’s according to Ronan Lyons, author of the latest Daft.ie report which shows the average rent in Donegal is now €594, up just 0.3% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017.

Nationally, rents have increased by an average of 11.5%.

Mr Lyons says a hard border between the North and the Republic of Ireland could also affect employment in the county: