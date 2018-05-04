Bray Wanderers end Derry’s 9 game unbeaten run

2-1 was the final score at the Carlisle Grounds where Bray Wanderers recorded just their second win of the season against Derry City.

Ronan Coughlan was the hero for the home side with a brace of goals, as the Carlisle Grounds proved yet again to be a tough test for Derry.

Coughlan scored his first on the hour mark, but just 3 minutes later Nicky Low equalised for Derry. 10 minutes later, with 17 minutes left to play, Coughlan scored his and Bray’s second to make sure of the win.

Derry now look ahead to Cork City making the trip to the Brandywell next Friday night.