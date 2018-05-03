Update: 59 year old arrested following incident at polling station

A 59 year old man has been arrested by Police in Omagh following earlier reports that a person had entered a polling station in Greencastle armed with a suspected firearm.

The PSNI say the man has been taken into custody following his arrest on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or alarm.

Meanwhile, further searches as part of the investigation are ongoing.

Constituents in West Tyrone are taking to the polls today to elect a new MP.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Sinn Fein’s Barry McElduff earlier this year.