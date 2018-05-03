Residents evacuated overnight in Derry security alert

An object at the centre of a security alert in Derry overnight has been declared as an elaborate hoax.

Police attended the scene of the security alert at Inishowen Gardens in Derry last night following the report of a suspicious object at around 11.30pm.

A number of streets were closed, and homes evacuated, whilst the object was examined by ATO.

The object was later declared an elaborate hoax.

Residents were permitted back to their homes shortly after 5am this morning.

In a statement Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “The hoax device has been taken for further examination as our enquiries into this incident move forward.

I would like to thank the local community for their patience as officers worked through the night to ensure their safety.

Police are also appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information which could assist with their enquiries to call police in Strand Road on 101