A West Donegal Councillor is reiterating her call for the establishment of a task force in the Gaeltacht region.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher is meeting with Údarás na Gaeltachta next week when she intends to put to them her proposal to set up a taskforce for the Donegal Gaeltacht region.

Councillor Gallagher says there has been a surge in youth migration and immigration and that is something that will be high on the agenda next week: