Multimillion euro flood relief scheme announced for Lifford

A programme of works worth almost €6 million has been earmarked to protect Lifford from flooding.

The scheme is the first in a number of flood relief measures for the county as part of the CFram programme being launched today by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Three other smaller scale flood relief projects for Donegal have also been included in the CFram programme.

Some €870,000 will be spent on a scheme in Downings, €550,000 will be spent in Glenties and €3,000 in Kerrykeel.

The major relief programme for Burnfoot however, is not included in this section of the nationwide CFram plan, but in a statement, Minister Joe McHugh says he understands that experts in the Office of Public Works are continuing to analyse the best options on a scheme to minimise flood risk there and they have been on site with Donegal County Council in recent weeks.

Minister McHugh continued: “I am extremely conscious that there are a number of smaller scale relief programmes that we need to progress in Donegal and I will have further discussions with the Office of Public Works on those plans.

“As part of today’s announcement the Government is increasing funding for the Minor Works Scheme to €5million to ensure local flood problems can be tackled and the Government is seeking more submissions from Donegal County Council on proposed smaller scale relief works.

“The €5.94million Lifford scheme will now immediately move to the design, planning and construction phases with the intention that the project be fast-tracked.

“These schemes will provide valuable jobs for local construction workers, civil engineers, sub-contractors, plant hire businesses, quarries and other suppliers to the construction industry. This will keep workers from Donegal in Donegal and it will be an important boost to the local economy.”

Outlines of the proposed flood relief works for Lifford are being published online at floodinfo.ie.

Minister McHugh added: “Lifford is just one of a number of flood relief schemes in Donegal which are being examined by experts in the Office of Public Works.

“I expect that an announcement on a programme of works for Burnfoot will be made separately in the next four weeks.”