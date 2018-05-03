Mixed reaction to Donegal flood relief funding

There’s been a mixed reaction to today’s flood relief announcement for Donegal.

A programme of works worth almost €6 million has been earmarked to protect Lifford from flooding.

Three other smaller scale flood relief projects for Donegal have also been included in the programme including Downings, Glenties and Kerrykeel.

The major relief programme for Burnfoot is not included in this section but an announcement on a programme of works there is expected to be made separately in the next four weeks.

Cllr. Martin Harley believes addressing issues at Lifford first is the best approach:

However, speaking in the Seanad a short time ago, Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn criticised the Government for not including Burnfoot in today’s announcement.

He says the residents of Burnfoot and the wider Donegal community will be expecting confirmation on said works as promised: