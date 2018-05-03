Man arrested after break-in to Donegal car garage

A man’s been arrested after a car garage in Donegal was broken into.

The incident happened at Anthony Conaghan Cars on the main Ballybofey – Donegal Road at around 6.10 yesterday morning.

The intruder gained access to the property by smashing a window but left empty handed.

CCTV on the premise was examined by Gardai and a man was subsequently apprehended.

Owner Anthony Connaghan has been praising the swift response of the Gardai and highlighting the importance of having a security system on site: