Man armed with suspected firearm enters polling station in West Tyrone

There are reports of a strong police presence at a polling station in Greencastle this afternoon after a man entered the building armed with a suspected firearm.

Constituents in West Tyrone are taking to the polls today to elect a new MP.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Sinn Fein’s Barry McElduff earlier this year.

Police say they are actively continuing to locate the man and are following a definite line of enquiry.

They have confirmed that no-one was threatened at the venue during the incident.