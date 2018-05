The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this weeks programme, Tom Comack takes a trip down memory lane with the sole surviving member of the first St Eunan’s Donegal Senior Championship winners in 1948.

Following the recent death of pioneering missionary priest Fr P J McGlinchey, in South Korea, Con Halpin, who has lived in London for most of his life is Tom’s special guest on this week’s programme…