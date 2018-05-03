Finn Harps v Drogheda United Preview – Harps Captain Ciaran Coll

Finn Harps are back in Ballybofey on Friday night when they host Drogheda United in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League.

Ahead of the latest round of games, Harps are fifth in the table, four points behind their opposition who occupy second in the table.

Gareth Harkin, Adam Duffy and Liam Walsh are still on the injured list.

Manager Ollie Horgan also has concerns over keeper Ciaran Gallagher who sustained a heavy knock to the thigh in the Longford game while Mark Timlin has a hamstring injury and Paddy Court has an ongoing calf problem.

In their March meeting, Drogheda won at United Park 2-1.

It’s an important few days for Harps who play Drogheda on Friday and then Galway United on Monday.

Captain Ciaran Coll says Harps take as much as they can from the next two games to keep pace with the sides above them…

Kick off at Finn Park is 8pm and Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE regular updates on Highland in association with McGettigan’s Lifford – Applegreen Service Station and Centra Shop.