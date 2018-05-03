Donegal prep starts in Killarney for Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett

Double Donegal International Rally winners Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett start their preparations for the defence of their crown by competing in the Rally of the Lakes in Killarney this weekend.

With six weeks until Donegal, the pair want to get some time in the car as they try for another success tilt at their home event.

It’s a first trip to Killarney for the pair since 2009 and this will be the first time in a wrc car they have tackled the historic Kerry stages.

The Glenswilly Milford partnership will be seen as one of the favourites going into the weekend and even with Donagh Kelly, Declan Boyle and Garry Jennings not competing, the Moffett brothers of Sam and Josh are expected to be pushing at the front.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Manus says it’s more about getting the miles under the belt this weekend than gunning for glory…