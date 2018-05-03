Donegal needs to feature heavily in flood risk plan, says Cllr

A Donegal County Councillor says it’s vital that areas in Donegal which are subject to flooding are included in a new billion euro flood risk management plan.

Details of the plan are expected to be announced by the Taoiseach later today in Athlone.

Researchers looked at 300 areas across the country potentially in danger of flooding before choosing where to invest with one billion to be spent on 118 schemes nationwide.

Cllr Gary Doherty say Donegal has been severely hit with flooding numerous times, and that must be reflected in today’s announcement: