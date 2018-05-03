DCC issues warning following reports of bogus callers in South Donegal

Donegal County Council is warning homeowners to be vigilant following reports of bogus callers.

The council says they have been made aware that individuals claiming to be Donegal County Council staff have been calling to homes in the South Donegal area under the pretence of checking attics and boilers.

The local authority are urging all members of the public to be extra vigilant, especially older people and people living on their own.

They wish to advise that Council staff will always carry an ID card and if any member of the public is in any doubt they should check with the Council.