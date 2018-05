Army bomb experts have arrived to the scene of a security alert in the Drumleck Drive area of Derry.

A number of people have been moved from their homes while police examine a suspicious object.

Evacuated residents are being accommodated in the Shantallow Community Centre.

Police have yet to clarify what the subject object is pending a technical examination.

Speaking from the scene, Local Councillor Conchúr McCauley slammed those responsible: