‘Unprecedented traffic congestion’ causes chaos on Slab Road

There are calls on relevant authorities to have a more effective traffic management plan in place while future resurfacing works are being carried out in Donegal.

It follows what’s been described as ‘unprecedented traffic congestion’ on the main Bridgend to Burnfoot road in recent days while work is being carried out there.

The resurfacing work on the Slab Road in Burt is due to be complete by this evening but it has caused significant delays in the area.

However Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Jack Murray is confident that lessons will be learned: