Twin Towns By-Pass to be discussed at public meeting tomorrow

A public meeting is to take place tomorrow (Thursday) night to discuss the proposed routes for the Twin Towns By-Pass.

Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan says he called the meeting in Jackson’s Hotel in response to concerns over the routes which were presented at a recent public consultation.

He says there had been a widespread belief that the route of the by-pass would go south of Stranorlar, but when the preferred routes were presented, that had changed.

Cllr Mc Gowan says many people in Ballybofey and Stranorlar have questions they want answered: