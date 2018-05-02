Minister reassures of his commitment to Mica solution

The Housing Minister has moved to reassure homeowners in Donegal affected by Mica, of his commitment to providing a solution.

A Sinn Fein delegation met with Minister Damian English last evening were he ackowledged the frustration of the families amid, the ongoing delays in initiating a redress scheme.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn who was present at the meeting, says Minister English has once again committed to providing those affected by the defective block issue in Donegal with a solution similar to that provided to homeowners affected by pyrite: