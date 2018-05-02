Martin Reilly says Cavan are ready for Championship action

The Ulster Championship starts on Sunday week the 13th May with Donegal hosting Cavan at MacCumhaill Park.

Martin Reilly knows the trip to Ballybofey will be a tough one but he feels Cavan are going into the championship in a positive manner after gaining promotion back to Division One in the League.

Dara McVeety will not feature in the preliminary round clash for the Breffi men after he picked up a hamstring tear in the league final defeat to Roscommon.

Reilly, who hails from the Kilgarry club, says Cavan are ready for championship battle…