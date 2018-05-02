Irish Water urged to tackle high number of Inishowen water outages

Serious questions are being asked of Irish Water after Inishowen suffered a significant number of water outages in recent days.

In the past week alone, there have been five reports of burst pipes in Malin Head while three instances in Urris.

The peninsula is prone to frequent bursts at this time of year, owing to an increase in water usage by tourists.

The utility had pledged to fix the issues but have so far failed to do so.

Local Cllr. Martin McDermott says the problem is only going to get worse unless Irish Water step in: