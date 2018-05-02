Government accused of providing ‘postcode healthcare’

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has accused the Government of providing postcode healthcare.

He tabled a Dail debate with the Minister for Health this afternoon over what he says is an escalting crisis within diabetes care services in the Northwest.

Recent figures revealed that adults with Type 1 diabetes wait up to a year for a routine appointment and up to 2 years for recall appointments.

Speaking in the Dail a short time ago, Deputy Doherty also expressed the growing frustration over a lack of progress in providing the region with a dedicated centre of excellence.

He told Minister Jim Daly that the people of the North West are now standing up and demanding that the Government take action: