Georgie Kelly will become a Dundalk player when the transfer window opens in July.

The Inishowen man will make the move from his current side UCD to the Oriel Park outfit who are currently top of the Premier Division.

After moving from Derry City to UCD, Kelly went on to be the First Division’s top scorer in 2017.

It’s understood Dundalk were keen on signing the striker during the winter but a move at that stage failed to develop.